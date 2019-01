Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.