Save $40 on the Epic 2,573-Piece LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender | $160 | Amazon
Image: LEGO
LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender | $160 | Amazon

A real Land Rover Defender might not be in your plans or budget, but if you’re looking for a significant distraction from the ongoing tedium of pandemic quarantine, how about a giant LEGO kit? The LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender set has a meaty 2,573 pieces and measures 16” long and 8” tall when built, and right now it’s $40 off the list price at $160.

And if you’re on the hunt for other large LEGO kits to dig into, the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is $20 off at $100, while the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.

