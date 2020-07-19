Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 and Easily Video Chat With Family and Friends

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Echo Show 8 | $90 | Amazon
These last few months have been tough, and there’s unfortunately no end in sight if you want to be safe. Visiting friends and family out of town may not be happening anytime soon, but you can get the Echo Show 8, now $40 off, and still have a face to face conversation with them! Sometimes just a phone call isn’t enough. The Echo Show can also do other things, like make it easy to follow along to recipes, get a quick look at the weather, and more. If you’re looking for an addition to your smart home, the Echo Show 8 might just be it.