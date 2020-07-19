Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 and Easily Video Chat With Family and Friends

Echo Show 8 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

These last few months have been tough, and there’s unfortunately no end in sight if you want to be safe. V isiting friends and family out of town may not be happening anytime soon, but you can get the Echo Show 8, now $40 off, and still have a face to face conversation with them! Sometimes just a phone call isn’t enough. The Echo Show can also do other things, like make it easy to follow along to recipes, get a quick look at the weather, and more. If you’re looking for an addition to your smart home, the E cho Show 8 might just be it.