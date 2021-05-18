Save $40 on the Dazzling New, M1-Powered 24” Apple iMac

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple 24” iMac (2021) | $1,459 | Amazon



After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



If you’re keen on the entry-level configuration with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within, Amazon is currently taking $40 off the price of the blue version. It’s a modest discount, but certainly better than the zero savings you’ll get ordering directly from Apple.