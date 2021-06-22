It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 40% on the Blink Outdoor Security Camera for Prime Day, Just $60

Prime members can put eyes outside of their home for much less today

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Blink Outdoor Camera | $60 | Amazon (Prime) Blink Outdoor Camera (2-Pack) | $105 | Amazon (Prime) Blink Outdoor Camera (3-Pack) | $150 | Amazon (Prime) Blink Outdoor Camera (5-Pack) | $255 | Amazon (Prime)
Blink Outdoor Camera | $60 | Amazon (Prime)
Image: Andrew Hayward

If you’re keen on building up your own smart home security apparatus, here’s a Prime Day bargain on Amazon’s own Blink Outdoor cameras. These compact, weather-resistant HD security cameras have motion sensing capabilities and a two-year battery, and right now Prime members can save $40 off the list price of each. Save even more on larger bundle packs.

