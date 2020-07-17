It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Save 40% on Sunday Scaries' CBD Starter Pack and Just Vibe

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSunday Scaries Deals
146
Save
CBD Starter Pack | $97 | Sunday Scaries
CBD Starter Pack | $97 | Sunday Scaries
Graphic: Gabe Carey

CBD Starter Pack | $97 | Sunday Scaries

As the great Rihanna once said, “Cheers to the freakin’ weekend.” To celebrate the fact it’s Friday, Sunday Scaries is giving Kinja Deals readers 40% off their CBD starter pack with free shipping on each order. I recently received a sample of this exact bundle myself and have safely enjoyed recommended portions of the Gummies for Chillin’ and Unicorn Jerky so far. The latter in particular reminds me of those Sour Punch Straws you’d find at movie theaters in the early aughts. Also included are YOLO shots and a vitamin D3- and B12-infused oil tincture designed to relax and refresh.

Advertisement

Under ordinary circumstances, this pack would set you back $170, but because we like you, it’s $97 for a limited time. Even for those long poisoned by irony, I guarantee you’ll get a chuckle out of the shipping label on the box. Mine was addressed to “Lord Gabe Carey of Winterfell,” leaving a confused look on my doorman’s face when he handed me the package. Unbox it for a perfect description of the experience to come. “Taken by young professionals, entrepreneurs, college students, moms, and yogis who want a healthy and non-habit forming alternative for chillin’ the f*&k out.”

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
1-Year Ultimate VPN Plan
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders and Repeaters, According to Our Readers

GMG's Summer Sale Highlights Discounts on PC Versions of Death Stranding, Red Dead Redemption II, and More

Block Out the World With a Pair of TaoTronics ANC Headphones for $19 [Exclusive]

Plantronics' Wireless Sport Headphones Have Safety in Mind and Are Currently $50 Off