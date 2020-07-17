Save 40% on Sunday Scaries' CBD Starter Pack and Just Vibe

CBD Starter Pack Graphic : Gabe Carey

CBD Starter Pack | $97 | Sunday Scaries

As the great Rihanna once said, “Cheers to the freakin’ weekend.” To celebrate the fact it’s Friday, Sunday Scaries is giving Kinja Deals readers 40% off their CBD starter pack with free shipping on each order. I recently received a sample of this exact bundle myself and have safely enjoyed recommended portions of the Gummies for Chillin’ and Unicorn Jerky so far. The latter in particular reminds me of those Sour Punch Straws you’d find at movie theaters in the early aughts. Also included are YOLO shots and a vitamin D3- and B12-infused oil tincture designed to relax and refresh.

Under ordinary circumstances, this pack would set you back $170, but because we like you, it’s $97 for a limited time. Even for those long poisoned by irony, I guarantee you’ll get a chuckle out of the shipping label on the box. Mine was addressed to “Lord Gabe Carey of Winterfell,” leaving a confused look on my doorman’s face when he handed me the package. Unbox it for a perfect description of the experience to come. “Taken by young professionals, entrepreneurs, college students, moms, and yogis who want a healthy and non-habit forming alternative for chillin’ the f*&k out.”