Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $130 right now, the best deal we’ve seen.



