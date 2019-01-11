Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and some of the only garbage holders that you’ll actually want to keep out on display, rather than hiding in a cabinet. And today, Amazon’s marked the grandaddy of them all down to $160, a match for an all-time low.



That’s a lot to spend on a garbage receptacle, I know, but this thing has every feature you could want, and it’ll last you for decades. Two side-by-side inner containers let you store your trash and recycling inside the same can, and when you remove your trash bag, you’ll find a unique single-bag dispenser right inside so you don’t forget to add a new one. Because we all know that feeling of tossing some gross, wet garbage into a trash can that we forgot to line. Not fun.

On the outside, the whole thing’s made of gorgeous stainless steel, its pedal is rated for 150,000 steps, it has a silent close lid, and it’s even backed by a 10 year warranty. Is it possible to love a trash can? I think it just might be.