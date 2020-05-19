It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 40% on REI Co-Op's Ruckpack During REI's Anniversary Sale

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
REI Co-op Ruckpack | $39 | REI
REI Co-op Ruckpack | $39 | REI
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
REI Co-op Ruckpack | $39 | REI

Spending an hour or two outdoors isn’t just good for your health, it can help give you some peace of mind and an escape from quarantine. You could just go for a quick run, but if you’re really itching to see the great outdoors, consider taking a (socially distanced) day trip. With enough water and a tasty meal, a little trip can lead to a pleasant picnic and a nice view. You’ll need a good backpack to safely lug everything around in, though. Luckily, you can grab REI Co-op’s Ruckpack 18 pack, which typically retails for $65, for just $39 today.

There’s slots for your water bottles, or a hydration pack if you’re so inclined, compression straps to keep the bag in place, and even a laptop compartment if you’re looking to get some work done away from all the noise.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

