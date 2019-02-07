Graphic: Shep McAllister

While Anker’s Roav dash cam line might have started with affordable, basic cameras, the C2 Pro is anything but. With a low-light Sony sensor, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS logging, and an included 32GB microSD card, you’ll be more than ready to capture whatever the road throws your way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be featured on Jalopnik some day.



Get it for $110 ($40 off) today with promo code ROAVAPC9.