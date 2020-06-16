It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $40 on NuWave's 3-Quart Air Fryer and Never Run Out of Chickie Nuggies Again

Gabe Carey
NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Air Fryer | $60 | Amazon
Air fryers are all the rage right now, and it isn’t hard to see why. With a good one, you can make fries, steak, fish, pork, and poultry including—you guessed it—chickie nuggs. As I divulged in my tell-all fridge exposé earlier this year, y’all know how much I love those golden-brown breaded chicken breast chunks, and I love ‘em even more when I don’t have to pre-heat the oven just to eat a couple dozen in one sitting.

While it didn’t make the cut in our reader-sourced roundup of the best air fryers, the NuWave 36011 3-quart fryer is marked down 40% on Amazon. It’s got a digital LED for controlling the temperature, adjustable in 5-degree increments ranging from 100-400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also customize the wattage output, toggling between 600, 900, and 1,300 watts, and select custom presets like frozen fries, fish, and nuggets depending on your meal.

