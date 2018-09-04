Photo: Anker

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

There’s no code for this deal, they’re just marked down to $100, the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon by $10, and $50 less than usual.