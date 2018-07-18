Apple’s HomePod is a lot more attractive now that AirPlay 2 is out, and you can get yours from Focus Camera for $309 today, down from the usual $349. That’s one of the first deals we’ve seen outside of eBay sales.
Save $40 On An Apple HomePod, In the Color Of Your Choice
