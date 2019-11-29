Save 40% On All Status Audio Headphones For Black Friday

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

40% Off For Black Friday | Status Audio | Also available at Amazon

Status Audio offers a minimalist audio experience with a lineup of five pairs of headphones, all with a 30-day guarantee and a one-year warranty. Whether in the market for wireless bluetooth headphones or simple earbuds, Status fans know they’ll get superior sound quality without the excess branding or cost seen from some mass-market brands.

For Black Friday, Status has slashed prices on all models, no promo code required. With this sale, audiophiles can grab a pair of BT One on-ear wireless bluetooth headphones for $59, down $40 from its regular price of $99. These prices are available until Tuesday, Dec. 5 and is also available at Amazon—check out your options below.

