Save 40% on a Nintendo Switch Lite Case Bundle From Orzly

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Orzly Nintendo Switch Case Bundle | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Orzly Nintendo Switch Case Bundle | $30 | Amazon

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch Lite lately, you may want to invest in a case to make sure it’s safe; you might not be able to get a replacement for a while if your Switch breaks. Orzly’s case, which is available for 40% off right now on Amazon, comes with a spare charging cable, a stylus, and a pair of earphones, giving you everything you need to tune out the world while you navigate the turnip market this week on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

