Save 40% on a KitchenAid Professional Mixer And Don't Sweat the Pending Holiday Baking

Sheilah Villari
KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer | $300 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer | $300 | Best Buy

In my family, September is the time to start the trial runs for everything that will be cooked and baked for the holidays. My aunt bakes a million cookies and loaves of bread from now until the end of the year and her process improved sustainably after buying one of these. The best investment she ever made for all her culinary concoctions was a KitchenAid Mixer on sale now for $200 less.

This professional-grade KitchenAid Mixer isn’t just a lifesaver for baking it can relieve a lot of elbow grease for batter and creams too. The grinder, pasta maker, and ice cream maker attachments add a whole other level of options. You can really expand your culinary horizons with this one item. The sturdy bowl can handle even the heaviest of recipes and mixing. It’s got ten speeds for a variety of whipping. This sizable five-quart bowl allows up to nine dozen cookies or up to four loaves of bread. It’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. As mentioned there are ten attachments that work with this mixer (sold separately) but that really opens up all the options you’ll have to experiment and/or perfect any recipe. Simple to use with endless foodies possibilities. Three colors are on sale and this item ships for free.

