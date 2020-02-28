It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save 40% On A Handheld Shower Head

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
127
Save
High Pressure Shower Head | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

High Pressure Shower Head | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Showers are so damn relaxing. Quite honestly they should be since we tend to take them everyday (you SHOULD be bathing everyday, I’m not arguing with you over this). For a low $16, you can get a hold of a five-mode shower head with different pulsations of water you can adjust to your liking. It’s also ridiculously easy to install, so even the most unhandy person can take advantage of this deal. Why not buy one for hygiene-sake?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Round Out Your Collection and Grab Kyoku's Gorgeous (And Incredibly Sharp) Paring Knife For Just $33

Mousepads Are So 1995—Get Yourself a Full Desk Mat Instead

Take Yu-Gi-Oh! On The Go with This Exodia-Sized Discount

The Five Best Dipping Sauces, According to Our Readers