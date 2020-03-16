Save 40% on a 61W RAVPower Fast Charger [Exclusive]

RAVPower 61W PD 3.0 Wall Charger | $24 | Amazon | Promo code KINJACEQ

Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.

While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.