Save $375 on Samsung’s Luxurious Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Today Only

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G | $925 | Amazon



Samsung’s long-running Galaxy Note line has delivered some serious large and feature-rich Android phones over the years, and they’ve been consistently super expensive and packed with a pop-out S Pen stylus. Last fall’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the apex of the line: larger, more luxurious-feeling, and even more feature-rich than ever. Also the most expensive ever.



As Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote:

“Frankly, the S-Pen is just a bonus, and when it comes to taking notes during meetings or just drawing silly captions on photos, I’m glad it’s still around. But even without it, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still so much more thoughtful and refined than the S20 Ultra, or any other super premium phone. Yes, even at $1,300, this thing is still exceedingly expensive, but at long last, Samsung has finally made something truly worthy of that ‘Ultra’ tag.”

Advertisement

But if you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, now might be the time to strike: Amazon is taking $375 off the list price in all three colors as its Deal of the Day. Yes, that’s still $925 for a phone — but a 29% knock is hard to ignore if you’ve been considering the Note 20 Ultra anyway. And remember that the new, stylus-less Galaxy S21 line is also on sale this week!