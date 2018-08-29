Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on 12" Apple MacBooks on Amazon and Woot from time to time, but they’re always for refurbs, and always older models. Today though, Amazon’s taking $350 off brand new laptops from the current generation (released in the middle of 2017).

Your only choice here is the color - each one includes the base Core M3 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8 GB of RAM. It’s not a powerhouse, but as someone who has one of these from work, I can tell you that it’s terrific for travel. It’s light, I can charge it with a USB-C battery pack, and it fully opens on an economy tray table.