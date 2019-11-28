Save $350 on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Canon - EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm IS II and EF 75-300mm III lens | $400 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Canon EOS M50 Camera w/ Lens | $600 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Canon - EOS 80D DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm IS STM Lens | $900 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

This Canon EOS Rebel T6 camera kit is a great deal this Black Friday shaving off $350 from its usual price tag of $750. It comes with the standard EF-S 15-55mm lens and a EF 75-300mm for long range photography. It’s a cool bundle if you’re just getting into photography or it would make a great gift.

If you’re already a seasoned photographer and are looking to expand your arsenal of cameras or upgrade your existing one, the Canon EOS 80D is $900 the lowest price its ever been on Amazon. If you’re looking for something a bit affordable, the Canon EOS M50 is $600 with savings of $300.

Don’t wait too long as you risk missing out on these great deals.