Kamado Joe 18" Ceramic Kamado Grill | $750 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you need a 200 pound ceramic kamado grill? Yes, yes I think you do. This Kamado Joe normally sells for $1100, but it’s down to $750 shipped for Prime Day. That $350 you saved will go a long way towards meats. You even get a five year warranty on anything metal, and a lifetime warranty on the ceramic, so this one should last you.