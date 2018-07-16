Do you need a 200 pound ceramic kamado grill? Yes, yes I think you do. This Kamado Joe normally sells for $1100, but it’s down to $750 shipped for Prime Day. That $350 you saved will go a long way towards meats. You even get a five year warranty on anything metal, and a lifetime warranty on the ceramic, so this one should last you.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $350 On a Kamado Grill So You Can Spend $350 On Meat
Do you need a 200 pound ceramic kamado grill? Yes, yes I think you do. This Kamado Joe normally sells for $1100, but it’s down to $750 shipped for Prime Day. That $350 you saved will go a long way towards meats. You even get a five year warranty on anything metal, and a lifetime warranty on the ceramic, so this one should last you.