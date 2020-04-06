Save 35% on Tribit's StormBox Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker STORMBOX6 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker | $40 | Amazon | Use code STORMBOX6

You can take quality audio anywh ere you go thanks to Tribit’s discounted StormBox, a wireless Bluetooth speaker that boasts 20 hours of battery life, IPX7 water protection, and booming bass. Now through April 15, you can save $20 on one of your own, but only if you use coupon code STORMBOX6. This offer goes for both black and blue models.

Beyond crisp 360-degree sound, the Tribit StormBox features nice big buttons and a protective shell that can withstand a light day in the elements.