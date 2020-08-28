Save 42% on the Entire Colorized Scott Pilgrim Paperback Set

Scott Pilgrim Color Collection Box Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Scott Pilgrim Color Collection Box Set | $53 | Amazon



Have you seen Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? It’s excellent and currently on Netflix, if you haven’t watched it, and the cult fave recently marked its 10th anniversary. The film was closely modeled after Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved black-and-white graphic novel series, which is arguably even richer and funnier than the vibrant film it inspired.

Well, that original graphic novel series was colorized and turned into pricey hardcovers, but now has been condensed into a trio of color paperbacks—all of which you can snag right now in a complete set for 42% off the list price. This 1,212-page set brings together the full saga of Pilgrim as he battles Ramona Flowers’ evil exes, with the entire quest packed with hilarious dialogue, gaming references, and even some feels along the way.

The complete color set is $53 right now from Amazon, but if you’d rather save some cash and stick to the original source material, the full six-book black-and-white set is just $37 (that’s 49% off).