Graphic: Erica Offutt

Odds are, you’re already familiar with the Audio Technica’s popular ATH-M50 headphones, but you might not know that they have an “x” variant that adds a much-desired detachable cable to the mix. This version almost never goes on sale, but you can save $35 today if you buy a pair from Amazon.



This one comes with a bluetooth adapter that connects through the headphone jack, allowing you to turn these into wireless headphones. They consistently sell for $170, so at today’s price tag, they’re definitely worth considering if you’re in the market.