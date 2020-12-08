Save 35% on Aukey's 1080P 1.5” LCD Mini Dash Cam and Put Your Mind at Ease With Full Scope Protection

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam 5B8SV2PD Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code 5B8SV2PD



I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey h ardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

This will ship free for Prime members.

