It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Save 35% on Aukey's 1080P 1.5” LCD Mini Dash Cam and Put Your Mind at Ease With Full Scope Protection

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
279
Save
Aukey 1080p 1.5&quot; Dash Cam | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon &amp; Use Code 5B8SV2PD
Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code 5B8SV2PD
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code 5B8SV2PD

I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

Advertisement

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter