Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $135 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.