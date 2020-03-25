It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 35% on Anker's Nebula Prizm II Projector [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Nebula Prizm II Projector | $170 | Amazon | Use promo code KINJA2240
Whether you’re setting up a makeshift home theater or you’re looking for fun ways to shake up your work-from-home setup, a projector can change where and how you view everything, and we have an exclusive deal for one of Anker’s best. For a limited time (through March 31), you can take 35% off the Anker Nebula Prizm II when using promo code KINJA2240 at Amazon. Your final damages come to $170.

The Nebula Prizm II supports 1080p HD for picture sizes ranging anywhere between 40" and 120". There are also built-in speakers for your convenience, and your connection possibilities should be endless with HDMI and USB Lightning ports on the rear.

