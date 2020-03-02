It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Save $35 On A Pair of Anker Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealsanker deals
368
1
Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031

Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031 to drop the price on one of Anker’s awesome over-ear headphones, right now. The Soundcore Vortex by Anker features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery life, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them wired (just in case if you forgot to charge them.) 

Advertisement

This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on these particular cans.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Gear Up For Your Ski Trip With Backcountry's Big Winter Sale

Amazon Has a Bunch of Gaming Deals Going On

Save $114 on Sonos' Super Capable, Great-Sounding Playbase

It's a Really Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum