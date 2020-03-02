Save $35 On A Pair of Anker Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, Right Now

Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031

Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031 to drop the price on one of Anker’s awesome over-ear headphones, right now. The Soundcore Vortex by Anker features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery life , and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them wired (just in case if you forgot to charge them.)

This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on these particular cans.