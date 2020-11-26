Save 35% for Better Airflow Across Your Home with a Blueair 211+ Purifier

Blueair 211+ Air Purifier $195 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

If you want to make sure that you have clean airflow across your home, an air purifier is the way to go. The Blueair 211+ has three stages of filtration that traps large particles such as dust mites and hair, and eliminates them while hovering at 35 decibels.

The Blueair 211+ is similar in height to a stool, and its design makes it blend in to any living room when required.

At 35% off for Black Friday, it’s an ideal solution if you want your house to be purified of any potential germs or odo rs that you want rid of as soon as possible.