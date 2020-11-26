Save 35% for Better Airflow Across Your Home with a Blueair 211+ Purifier

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Blueair 211+ Air Purifier | $195 | Amazon
If you want to make sure that you have clean airflow across your home, an air purifier is the way to go. The Blueair 211+ has three stages of filtration that traps large particles such as dust mites and hair, and eliminates them while hovering at 35 decibels.
The Blueair 211+ is similar in height to a stool, and its design makes it blend in to any living room when required.
At 35% off for Black Friday, it’s an ideal solution if you want your house to be purified of any potential germs or odors that you want rid of as soon as possible.