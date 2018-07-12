Graphic: Shep McAllister

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



For a limited time, the beautiful, copper 64 oz. model is down to $135 on Amazon for Prime members, or you can get the 128 oz. version for $179. That’s $34 or $50 less than usual, respectively, so you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

You can also grab a matching pint glass for $16, down from $25.