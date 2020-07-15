Save $24 on This Adorable Batgirl Figure Designed by Chrissie Zullo

DC Artists Alley: Batgirl by Chrissie Zullo | $36 | Amazon
I’ve been a fan of Chrissie Zullo’s art for years and she’s produced some of the most beautiful variant covers across all publishers for ages. These figures can be expensive but if you’re a DC fan or a fan of Barbara this will be the perfect addition to your collection. Sales like this don’t happen often so if want her move now. There is only a handful left at 40% off.
Free shipping on this item for Prime members.
