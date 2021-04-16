Save 33% on the 2020 Motorola Moto G Stylus, Just $200

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2020) Image : Andrew Hayward

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2020) | $200 | Amazon



If you’re keen on the idea of having a portable, pop-out stylus for your smartphone, but don’t want to spend the extravagant sums demanded for Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones, then Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is a strong alternative.



Keep your expectations in check: this budget-friendlier option can’t match the Note on speed, screen clarity, or design polish, but it delivers a solid Android experience with the ability to pull out the stylus and scribble on the screen at will. This 2020 edition (not the new 2021 version) of the Moto G Stylus is currently 33% off the list price at Amazon, bringing the price down to $200 for an unlocked version that can be used with any carrier.