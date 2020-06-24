It's all consuming.
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale

Because nothing says freedom like government-authorized cannabis extract, Sunday Scaries is offering up the bundle of a lifetime to celebrate the 4th of July this year. For just $49, you can chew vitamin D3- and B12-infused CBD gummies to alleviate tension and help with focus, munch on Unicorn Jerky candy to ease your caffeine jitters, and take YOLO shot energy blends to ramp them back up. No matter who you are or what kind of vibe you’re going for this holiday, I’m betting there’s something here for you. Sunday Scaries has been featured on Buzzfeed, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, and more.

