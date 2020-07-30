It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $32 on This Ten Piece Ceramic Coated Knife Set From Cuisinart

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) | $24 | MorningSave
Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) | $24 | MorningSave
Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) | $24 | MorningSave

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen but I’m told owning good, shape knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.

The handles are a faux-wood with soft grip handle giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with that whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef’s knife, slicer knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

