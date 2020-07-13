Save $31 on This Blender Travel Cup Duo for Flawlessly Fused Fruits

High Powered Blender W ith Travel Cup Graphic : Sheilah Villari

High Powered Blender W ith Travel Cup | $19 | MorningSave



Whether you’re on the go or still at home this Vremi blender is a great addition to your kitchen if you’re a smoothie lover. It’s 62% off its original price and the twenty-ounce travel cup is a great feature for whatever you’re mixing.

This one-button blender is easy to operate and clean since you can toss the cup in the dishwasher. It’s surprisingly strong for its size and can tackle fruits, veggies, nuts, and more. So if you’re thinking outside the smoothies box there are lots of soups, dressings, sauces, purees, and more. The leak-proof lid ensures nothing gets out while it journeys wherever you go be it on the trail, to a friend’s house, or just a drive around town. I do like that they pointed out very explicitly that this is not a weapon.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

