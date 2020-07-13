It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $31 on This Blender Travel Cup Duo for Flawlessly Fused Fruits

svillari
Sheilah Villari
High Powered Blender With Travel Cup | $19 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Whether you're on the go or still at home this Vremi blender is a great addition to your kitchen if you're a smoothie lover. It's 62% off its original price and the twenty-ounce travel cup is a great feature for whatever you're mixing.  

This one-button blender is easy to operate and clean since you can toss the cup in the dishwasher. It's surprisingly strong for its size and can tackle fruits, veggies, nuts, and more. So if you're thinking outside the smoothies box there are lots of soups, dressings, sauces, purees, and more. The leak-proof lid ensures nothing gets out while it journeys wherever you go be it on the trail, to a friend's house, or just a drive around town. I do like that they pointed out very explicitly that this is not a weapon.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

