It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $31 on the Secura Air Mattress and Prepare for Guests That Will Eventually Be Able to Visit

Sheilah Villari
Secura Air Mattress | $59 | SideDeal
Secura Air Mattress | $59 | SideDeal

If things get a little better next year maybe, just maybe you'll have friends and family visit you. Having enough room for houseguests is number one when hosting and sometimes that means turning to a reliable way to do so. This Secura Air Mattress is 34% off and is just that item. Grab this one now and always be prepared for a pal or sibling who needs to crash with you.

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It's got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you'll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It's basically a queen size. All in all, it's pretty comfy for an air mattress that won't lose air while you slumber.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

