Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7 TV would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can score the best prices ever on three different sizes with our reader-exclusive deal from MassDrop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. Beyond the stellar picture quality though, you get Samsung’s new ambient mode, which blends the TV into the wall behind it when not in use, plus Bixby support, and a unique connectivity system that puts all of your inputs in a separate box, meaning you only have to run one thin cable (45' long!) to your TV, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Our readers can snag the 55" for $1,300 today, the 65" for $1,900, or the 75" for $3,000. That’s about $300, $300, and $500 less than you’ll see those sizes elsewhere, respectively.