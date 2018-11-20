Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t find a standalone sound bar more advanced than this model from Sony, and it’s $300 off for Black Friday. Granted, it still costs $1200 even during this all-time low sale, but it has seven channels of audio up front to bounce audio off your walls for virtual surround sound, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and even two upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos audio.



It was also updated recently with DTS Virtual:X, which does a remarkable job in other sound bars of simulating surround sound without actual rear speakers.