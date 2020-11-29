It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save $300 on the Acer Nitro 5 Laptop and start Gaming in Style

Blyber Weekend cyber monday deals cyber monday holiday 2020
Image: Walmart
When you hear the words “gaming laptop,” what do you think of? For me, I see glowing RGB lights under the keys that let everyone around me know exactly what I’m doing. The Acer Nitro 5 is a little more my style, opting for a slick red and black color palette instead. The 15.6" gaming laptop is $799 at Walmart, which is $300 lower than usual, and it definitely packs a punch for its price. For the spec heads, it runs an Intel Core i5, RTX 2060, and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, which will let you store a fair amount of games on the go. It’s a great entry-level device for anyone looking to dip their toes into the wild world of gaming laptops.

