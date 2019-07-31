Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-MODA BassFit in-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones | $100 | Amazon

If you’re planning on hitting the gym, or a long run this summer, these $100 V-MODA BassFit in-ear wireless headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.

With an 11 hour battery life and multiple customization options, these wireless headphones are the perfect companion when you want to tune out the world and just have a great work out session. Full disclosure, these headphones emphasize bass quite a bit, so that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.