It's all consuming.
Save 30% on Ukoke's Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner and Tidy Your Trinkets

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
You’ve probably perfected handwashing so well you’re thinking of going pro. Which is great, but have you been cleaning the rings you wear also? Dirty jewelry can carry bacteria too. Dirt and debris can lead to scratches and even discoloration. A good easy to use jewelry cleaner is just what you need. The Ukoke Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner is 30% off at Amazon and gets anything you have back to sparkling.

Ukoke pledges to give you professional-level cleaning and return your items to pristine. Just fill the tank, place your precious pieces in, maybe add a little hand soap to enhance the results, and that’s it. It’s that easy. The ultrasonic waves that wash over everything are gentle and safe but powerful enough to grind the grime away. Keeping your jewelry clean and undamaged not only makes them beautiful but maintains their value for years to come.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

