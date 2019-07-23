Graphic: Shep McAllister

Trew Pack Jack Raincoat | $111 | Trew | Promo code MYFANNY30

We’re big fans of Trew’s merino wool apparel, but don’t sleep on their Pack Jack raincoat.



Made from a soft-feel ripstop that keeps the wind and water out while still feeling breathable, the Pack Jack’s most notable feature is probably its built-in fanny pack. When you aren’t wearing the jacket, the whole thing packs up inside the pack. And when you are, it provides extra water-resistant storage for your gear.

Advertisement

Grab it before the next big storm for 30% off with promo code MYFANNY30, which brings it down to $111 at checkout.