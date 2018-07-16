All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 12" tri-ply down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well. Just be sure to clip the $30 coupon on the page to get the deal.