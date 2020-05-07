It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 30% on ThermaPens, Kitchen Timers, and Other Cooking Essentials

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Whether you’re inside or out, ThermoWorks’ latest sale will help you keep tabs on what’s cookin’. Grab a cooking essentials kit designed for the kitchen or your barbecue pit for 30% off today. Each bundle comes with a ThermaPen Mk4 and heat protection pads, but you get a couple of different accessories depending on which one you opt for. The kitchen set ($115 with discount) features a silicone spatula and a DOT thermometer alarm, while the BBQ kit ($157) has a basting brush and a 2-channel thermometer alarm.

