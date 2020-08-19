Save $30 on the Crescendo, a Bendable Vibrator Made Just for Your Comfort

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator | MysteryVibe | Use Code RELAX20
Yesterday was National Couples’ Day but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate. People often think vibrators are for solo aviators but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a friend. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator ($120) is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix and you can save 20% with the code RELAX20.
With six powerful motors, that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.
Free shipping on orders over $40.