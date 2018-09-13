Jabra’s Elite Sport true wireless earbuds are $30 less than usual today, bringing them down to just $10 more than Apple’s AirPods. But that $10 buys you a lot of features Apple can’t match, like water resistance (including a three year sweat warranty), adjustable ear tips to maximize noise isolation, and a ton of fitness-focused features like a built-in heart rate monitor.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $30 On the Best True Wireless Earbuds For Fitness
Jabra’s Elite Sport true wireless earbuds are $30 less than usual today, bringing them down to just $10 more than Apple’s AirPods. But that $10 buys you a lot of features Apple can’t match, like water resistance (including a three year sweat warranty), adjustable ear tips to maximize noise isolation, and a ton of fitness-focused features like a built-in heart rate monitor.