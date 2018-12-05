Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

To be a child is to wish for the massive, ridiculous Barbie DreamHouse, with its dangerous outdoor slide to a second-floor pool and much other questionable use of space. The price for the house alone has been hovering around $179 all season, but for some reason Walmart decided to drop it to $169 and throw in a choice of two free Barbie Fashionista dolls.



The house already featured a working elevator, lights and sounds, and rooms full of transforming furniture. I guess someone just decided that it would be cruel to leave the included puppy alone, with no humans to take care of it.

