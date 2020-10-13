It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Save $30 on Sennheiser's Classy Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DedalsPrime Day 2020
216
Save
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $270 | Amazon
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $270 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $270 | Amazon

As a staunch leader in premium audio, Sennheiser’s products are out of reach for modest budgets, but you can score a pair of the company’s best true wireless earbuds for $30 cheaper as part of ongoing Prime Day blowouts. That would be the Momentum True Wireless 2, and they’re down to $270 post-discount.

Advertisement

And for what? Oh, only active noise cancellation, ear detection for automatic pausing and playback, customized touch controls, voice assistants, 7-hour battery life, another 21 hours in the stylish felt case, a comfortable twist lock design, IPX4 water resistance, and app-based EQ controls. That enough for ya’? Ooooh, almost forgot: that tried and true Sennheiser sound signature featuring crisp tones across the spectrum. You don’t have to be a Prime member to take advantage.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Set Your Sights on the Best Prime Day 2020 Gaming Deals

Prime Day 2020 Sneaker Deals: Build Your Adidas, Reebok, or New Balance Rotation for 30% Less

Put Your Digital Dukes up for Round 2 of Newegg's FantasTech Sale

Everything I Bought to Make My Tiny Studio Apartment Feel More Like a Palace in the Sky