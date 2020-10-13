Save $30 on Sennheiser's Classy Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $270 | Amazon

As a staunch leader in premium audio, Sennheiser’s products are out of reach for modest budgets, but you can score a pair of the company’s best true wireless earbuds for $30 cheaper as part of ongoing Prime Day blowouts. That would be the Momentum True Wireless 2, and they’re down to $270 post-discount.

Advertisement

And for what? Oh, only active noise cancellation, ear detection for automatic pausing and playback, customized touch controls, voice assistants, 7-hour battery life, another 21 hours in the stylish felt case, a comfortable twist lock design, IPX4 water resistance, and app-based EQ controls. That enough for ya’? Ooooh, almost forgot: that tried and true Sennheiser sound signature featuring crisp tones across the spectrum. You don’t have to be a Prime member to take advantage.