It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Tech Deals

Save $30 on Samsung's Expandable 2.1-Channel Soundbar System With a Wireless Subwoofer

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSamsung DealsSamsungBest Buy Deals
79
Save
Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer | $230 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech Deals
Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer | $230 | Best Buy

This Samsung soundbar sitting for $30 off at Best Buy doesn’t win you the ultimate prizes in home audio like Dolby Atmos, but it does deliver 2.1 channels of quality sound. The subwoofer to help with that is wireless, and you expand the system later on with Samsung’s Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, offering you full surround sound with very few wires to trip over. Your pre-tax total for the soundbar today rings up to $230. Bluetooth is on board to beam your music over from smartphones and tablets, too.

Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

